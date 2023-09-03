Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will hit the field at Minute Maid Park against the New York Yankees and Gleyber Torres on Sunday.

Astros vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank ninth-best in MLB action with 180 total home runs.

Houston's .428 slugging percentage ranks eighth-best in MLB.

The Astros' .257 batting average is eighth-best in the majors.

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging five runs per game (689 total).

The Astros are sixth in MLB with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Astros strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-fewest mark in baseball.

Houston's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston has the eighth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.291).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fifth in Major League Baseball with 195 home runs.

New York ranks 18th in the majors with a .403 team slugging percentage.

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .227.

New York has scored 576 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Yankees have an OBP of just .303 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Yankees rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

New York averages the 12th-most strikeouts per nine innings (nine) in the majors this season.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.98 ERA this year, 10th-best in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.234 as a pitching staff, which is the sixth-best in baseball this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Cristian Javier (9-2) is trying for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Astros in his 26th start of the season. He has a 4.66 ERA in 131 1/3 innings pitched, with 119 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Monday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Javier is trying to secure his 10th quality start of the season.

Javier enters the matchup with 19 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 25 outings this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael King (3-5) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in four innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 8/28/2023 Red Sox W 13-5 Away Cristian Javier Chris Sale 8/29/2023 Red Sox W 6-2 Away J.P. France Brayan Bello 8/30/2023 Red Sox W 7-4 Away Framber Valdez Kutter Crawford 9/1/2023 Yankees L 6-2 Home Justin Verlander Carlos Rodón 9/2/2023 Yankees L 5-4 Home Hunter Brown Luis Severino 9/3/2023 Yankees - Home Cristian Javier Michael King 9/4/2023 Rangers - Away J.P. France Andrew Heaney 9/5/2023 Rangers - Away Framber Valdez Dane Dunning 9/6/2023 Rangers - Away Justin Verlander Max Scherzer 9/8/2023 Padres - Home Hunter Brown Blake Snell 9/9/2023 Padres - Home Cristian Javier Seth Lugo

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Tigers W 4-2 Away Michael King Tarik Skubal 8/30/2023 Tigers W 6-2 Away Gerrit Cole Brendan White 8/31/2023 Tigers L 4-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/1/2023 Astros W 6-2 Away Carlos Rodón Justin Verlander 9/2/2023 Astros W 5-4 Away Luis Severino Hunter Brown 9/3/2023 Astros - Away Michael King Cristian Javier 9/5/2023 Tigers - Home Gerrit Cole Tarik Skubal 9/6/2023 Tigers - Home Clarke Schmidt Matt Manning 9/7/2023 Tigers - Home Carlos Rodón Eduardo Rodríguez 9/8/2023 Brewers - Home Luis Severino - 9/9/2023 Brewers - Home Michael King Wade Miley

