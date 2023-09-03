Sunday's contest features the St. Louis Cardinals (58-78) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (63-73) squaring off at Busch Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET on September 3.

The probable starters are Zack Thompson (3-5) for the Cardinals and Johan Oviedo (8-13) for the Pirates.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Cardinals vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cardinals 5, Pirates 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 67 times this season and won 30, or 44.8%, of those games.

St. Louis has a record of 19-24 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

St. Louis has scored 609 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a 4.67 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule