A game after going off for 40 points in a 110-100 victory over the Fever, Satou Sabally leads the Dallas Wings (20-16) at home versus the Indiana Fever (11-25) on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET, on ESPN3, BSSWX, and FACEBOOK.

Fever vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: College Park Center

College Park Center Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Key Stats for Fever vs. Wings

Indiana puts up only 3.1 fewer points per game (81.3) than Dallas gives up to opponents (84.4).

Indiana's 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as Dallas has given up to its opponents.

This season, the Fever have a 6-15 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.5% from the field.

Indiana shoots 33.8% from beyond the arc this season. That's just 1.9 percentage points lower than Dallas has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (35.7%).

The Fever have a 6-8 record when the team hits more than 35.7% of their three-point attempts.

Dallas averages 38.6 rebounds a contest, 4.5 more rebounds per game than Indiana's average.

Fever Recent Performance

The Fever have performed better offensively in their last 10 games, putting up 84.0 points per contest, 2.7 more than their season average of 81.3.

The Fever are draining 7.7 three-pointers per game in their last 10 games, which is 1.1 more than their average for the season (6.6). Likewise, they own a better three-point percentage over their last 10 contests (37.9%) compared to their season average from beyond the arc (33.8%).

Fever Injuries