A game after going off for 40 points in a 110-100 victory over the Fever, Satou Sabally leads the Dallas Wings (20-16) at home versus the Indiana Fever (11-25) on Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET, on ESPN3, BSSWX, and FACEBOOK.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Fever vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ESPN3, BSSWX, and FACEBOOK

Fever vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Wings 89 Fever 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Dallas (-9.2)

Dallas (-9.2) Computer Predicted Total: 168.1

Fever vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Indiana is 18-16-0 against the spread this year.

Indiana has seen 17 of its 35 games go over the point total.

Fever Performance Insights

In 2023, the Fever are sixth in the league offensively (81.3 points scored per game) and worst defensively (85.4 points allowed).

Indiana is sixth in the WNBA in rebounds per game (34.1) and second-best in rebounds conceded (32.2).

The Fever are the third-worst team in the WNBA in turnovers per game (14) and third-worst in turnovers forced (12.4).

The Fever are the third-worst squad in the league in 3-pointers made (6.6 per game) and seventh in 3-point percentage (33.8%).

Defensively, the Fever are second-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8.6. And they are worst in 3-point percentage allowed at 38.1%.

In 2023, Indiana has taken 28.8% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 71.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 21.9% of Indiana's buckets have been 3-pointers, and 78.1% have been 2-pointers.

