The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar and his .600 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Pirates.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is batting .278 with 19 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 55 walks.

Nootbaar has picked up a hit in 60 of 91 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.

He has hit a home run in 13.2% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his chances at the plate.

In 35.2% of his games this season, Nootbaar has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (8.8%) he recorded more than one RBI.

In 50.5% of his games this year (46 of 91), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (12.1%) he has scored more than once.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 45 .253 AVG .304 .353 OBP .403 .406 SLG .506 12 XBH 21 7 HR 6 19 RBI 21 36/28 K/BB 43/27 3 SB 5

Pirates Pitching Rankings