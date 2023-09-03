Paul Goldschmidt -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the hill, on September 3 at 2:15 PM ET.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .363, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .453.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

Goldschmidt has had a hit in 87 of 132 games this season (65.9%), including multiple hits 45 times (34.1%).

He has hit a home run in 18 games this year (13.6%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his chances at the plate.

Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 43 games this year (32.6%), with more than one RBI in 21 of those games (15.9%).

He has scored in 57 games this season (43.2%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 63 .280 AVG .271 .385 OBP .339 .467 SLG .439 25 XBH 23 12 HR 10 37 RBI 33 78/44 K/BB 55/26 6 SB 4

Pirates Pitching Rankings