Tyler O'Neill -- with an on-base percentage of .235 in his past 10 games, 80 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Johan Oviedo on the mound, on September 3 at 2:15 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) in his previous game against the Pirates.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Discover More About This Game

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill is batting .232 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks.
  • In 39 of 61 games this year (63.9%) O'Neill has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (13.1%).
  • He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (13.1%), homering in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • O'Neill has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (21.3%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (6.6%).
  • In 32.8% of his games this year (20 of 61), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.9%) he has scored more than once.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 27
.245 AVG .216
.336 OBP .290
.473 SLG .340
13 XBH 8
6 HR 2
10 RBI 9
31/15 K/BB 31/10
2 SB 2

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (147 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Pirates are sending Oviedo (8-13) to make his 28th start of the season. He is 8-13 with a 4.20 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 154 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw nine scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 25-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.20), 39th in WHIP (1.276), and 39th in K/9 (7.8).
