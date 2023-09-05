Andrew Knizner vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Andrew Knizner (.343 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Mike Soroka and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Pirates.
Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Andrew Knizner At The Plate
- Knizner is hitting .243 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks.
- In 59.6% of his games this year (34 of 57), Knizner has picked up at least one hit, and in 11 of those games (19.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 15.8% of his games in 2023, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.6% of his games this season, Knizner has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.5%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 36.8% of his games this season (21 of 57), he has scored, and in six of those games (10.5%) he has scored more than once.
Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|26
|.258
|AVG
|.227
|.301
|OBP
|.269
|.433
|SLG
|.466
|9
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|12
|26/5
|K/BB
|25/5
|0
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, one per game).
- Soroka starts for the first time this season for the Braves.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.
