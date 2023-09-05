Lars Nootbaar vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar and his .550 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Mike Soroka and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar has 19 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 57 walks while batting .279.
- In 61 of 92 games this season (66.3%) Nootbaar has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (27.2%).
- He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (34.8%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (8.7%).
- In 47 of 92 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|45
|.254
|AVG
|.304
|.359
|OBP
|.403
|.405
|SLG
|.506
|12
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|21
|36/30
|K/BB
|43/27
|4
|SB
|5
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, one per game).
- Soroka will make his first start of the season for the Braves.
- The 26-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
