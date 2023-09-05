Willson Contreras vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willson Contreras -- with an on-base percentage of .275 in his past 10 games, 73 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the hill, on September 5 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Pirates.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .254 with 26 doubles, 16 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 87th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.
- In 58.4% of his games this season (66 of 113), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in 28 of those games (24.8%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 11.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.7% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 39 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|55
|.260
|AVG
|.247
|.345
|OBP
|.351
|.445
|SLG
|.438
|21
|XBH
|21
|8
|HR
|8
|26
|RBI
|29
|51/21
|K/BB
|54/24
|5
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.79 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, one per game).
- Soroka gets the call to start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- The 26-year-old righty makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.
