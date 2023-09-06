Wednesday's contest at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (90-47) squaring off against the St. Louis Cardinals (60-78) at 7:20 PM (on September 6). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Braves, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (16-4, 3.62 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Dakota Hudson (5-1, 4.02 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-5.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, St. Louis and its foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Cardinals' previous 10 contests have not had a runline posted by sportsbooks.

The Cardinals have won in 25, or 43.1%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Oddsmakers have given St. Louis the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +240 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 29.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

St. Louis scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (625 total, 4.5 per game).

The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.68) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule