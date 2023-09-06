Top Player Prop Bets for Cardinals vs. Braves on September 6, 2023
Nolan Arenado and Ronald Acuna Jr. are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the St. Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves meet at Truist Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 7:20 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Cardinals vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals
Nolan Arenado Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Arenado Stats
- Arenado has 24 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 37 walks and 87 RBI (138 total hits). He has swiped two bases.
- He has a .271/.320/.479 slash line so far this season.
Arenado Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Sep. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
Paul Goldschmidt Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Goldschmidt Stats
- Paul Goldschmidt has 26 doubles, 22 home runs, 73 walks and 71 RBI (144 total hits). He has stolen 10 bases.
- He's slashed .275/.365/.451 on the season.
Goldschmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Sep. 5
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Sep. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Nolan Arenado, Paul Goldschmidt or other Cardinals players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Spencer Strider Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 9.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Strider Stats
- The Braves will send Spencer Strider (16-4) to the mound for his 28th start this season.
- In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 16 of them.
- Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.
- The 24-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 20th, 1.054 WHIP ranks sixth, and 13.8 K/9 ranks first among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Strider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 31
|6.0
|4
|4
|4
|9
|2
|at Giants
|Aug. 25
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|9
|1
|vs. Giants
|Aug. 18
|7.0
|1
|0
|0
|10
|1
|at Mets
|Aug. 12
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|6
|4
|at Pirates
|Aug. 7
|2.2
|5
|6
|6
|3
|3
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Spencer Strider's player props with BetMGM.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 32 doubles, three triples, 32 home runs, 71 walks and 86 RBI (184 total hits). He has swiped 63 bases.
- He's slashing .332/.413/.573 so far this year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 5
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 2
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 1
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|1
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 31
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|6
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 138 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 45 home runs, 88 walks and 114 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .266/.373/.584 so far this year.
- Olson takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .143 with two home runs, two walks and two RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Sep. 1
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 31
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.