On Wednesday, Lars Nootbaar (coming off going 0-for-5) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Braves.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar has 19 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 57 walks while hitting .275.

Nootbaar has reached base via a hit in 61 games this year (of 93 played), and had multiple hits in 25 of those games.

In 12.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 32 games this season (34.4%), Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (8.6%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 47 games this year (50.5%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 46 .254 AVG .295 .359 OBP .393 .405 SLG .491 12 XBH 21 7 HR 6 19 RBI 21 36/30 K/BB 44/27 4 SB 5

