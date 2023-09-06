Nolan Gorman -- with an on-base percentage of .256 in his past 10 games, 64 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on September 6 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he smacked two homers in his last game (going 2-for-5) against the Braves.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman is batting .233 with 16 doubles, 26 home runs and 48 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 118th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 94th and he is 37th in slugging.

Gorman has had a hit in 64 of 112 games this year (57.1%), including multiple hits 20 times (17.9%).

He has homered in 21 games this year (18.8%), homering in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.9% of his games this year, Gorman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 36.6% of his games this year (41 of 112), with two or more runs 11 times (9.8%).

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 57 .274 AVG .193 .361 OBP .281 .537 SLG .416 22 XBH 20 14 HR 12 46 RBI 27 70/25 K/BB 73/23 4 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings