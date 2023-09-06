Paul Goldschmidt -- batting .243 with a double, two home runs, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on September 6 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Braves.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .365, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .451.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 32nd, his on-base percentage ranks 21st, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.

In 65.7% of his games this year (88 of 134), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in 46 of those games (34.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has homered in 18 games this season (13.4%), homering in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

In 32.8% of his games this season, Goldschmidt has notched at least one RBI. In 21 of those games (15.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 58 games this year (43.3%), including multiple runs in 16 games.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 64 .277 AVG .274 .385 OBP .344 .462 SLG .440 25 XBH 23 12 HR 10 37 RBI 34 80/46 K/BB 57/27 6 SB 4

Braves Pitching Rankings