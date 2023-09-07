DeAndre Hopkins, who is currently the 22nd wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (52nd overall), tallied 87.7 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 49th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the Tennessee Titans WR.

DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 87.70 129.96 - Overall Rank 157 92 52 Position Rank 50 25 22

Similar Players to Consider

DeAndre Hopkins 2022 Stats

Hopkins was targeted 96 times last year and turned them into 64 grabs for 717 yards (79.7 ypg) and scored three touchdowns.

Hopkins picked up 21.9 fantasy points -- 12 receptions, 159 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last season, in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings.

In Week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Hopkins finished with a season-low 0.4 fantasy points, via these numbers: one reception, four yards, on 10 targets.

DeAndre Hopkins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 7 Saints 10.3 14 10 103 0 Week 8 @Vikings 21.9 13 12 159 1 Week 9 Seahawks 9.6 5 4 36 1 Week 10 @Rams 9.8 14 10 98 0 Week 11 49ers 9.1 12 9 91 0 Week 12 Chargers 14.7 6 4 87 1 Week 14 Patriots 5.9 11 7 79 0 Week 15 @Broncos 6.0 11 7 60 0 Week 16 Buccaneers 0.4 10 1 4 0

