Currently the 24th tight end off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (189th overall), Irvin Smith Jr. posted 30.2 fantasy points last season, ranking him 46th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and numbers on the Cincinnati Bengals TE later on in this article.

Irvin Smith Jr. Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 30.20 68.17 - Overall Rank 297 216 189 Position Rank 44 21 24

Irvin Smith Jr. 2022 Stats

Smith saw 36 targets last year and reeled in 25 passes for 182 yards and two touchdowns, putting up 10.7 yards per game.

In Week 2 last season against the Philadelphia Eagles, Smith put up a season-high 9.6 fantasy points, with this stat line: five receptions, 36 yards and one touchdown.

Irvin Smith Jr. 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Eagles 9.6 8 5 36 1 Week 3 Lions 3.2 6 2 32 0 Week 4 @Saints 2.3 4 3 23 0 Week 5 Bears 4.2 5 4 42 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 6.7 4 4 7 1 Week 8 Cardinals 2.8 4 4 28 0 Week 18 @Bears 1.4 3 3 14 0 Wild Card Giants 6.3 2 1 3 1

