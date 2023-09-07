With an average draft position that ranks him fourth at his position (34th overall), Joe Burrow has been one of the top quarterbacks off the draft board this summer. Last season, he generated 350.7 fantasy points (fourth among QBs). For a peek at what we can expect from the Cincinnati Bengals QB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Joe Burrow Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 350.70 333.68 - Overall Rank 4 4 34 Position Rank 4 4 4

Joe Burrow 2022 Stats

Last year Burrow put up a huge passing stat line with 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), a 68.3% completion percentage (414-for-606), 35 TDs and 12 INTs.

He also produced with his legs, tallying five TDs and 16.1 yards per game.

Burrow picked up 39.2 fantasy points -- 34-of-42 (81%), 481 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 20 yards, 1 TD -- in Week 7 versus the Atlanta Falcons, which was his best game last season.

Burrow accumulated 11.6 fantasy points -- 25-of-42 (59.5%), 215 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs -- in Week 18 versus the Baltimore Ravens, in his worst game of the year.

Joe Burrow 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Steelers 18.2 33-for-53 338 2 4 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 16.6 24-for-36 199 1 0 0 Week 3 @Jets 23.0 23-for-36 275 3 0 0 Week 4 Dolphins 20.1 20-for-31 287 2 0 0 Week 5 @Ravens 17.3 24-for-35 217 1 1 1 Week 6 @Saints 32.5 28-for-37 300 3 0 1 Week 7 Falcons 39.2 34-for-42 481 3 0 1 Week 8 @Browns 13.5 25-for-35 232 2 1 0 Week 9 Panthers 19.1 22-for-28 206 1 0 1 Week 11 @Steelers 26.7 24-for-39 355 4 2 0 Week 12 @Titans 18.0 22-for-37 270 1 0 0 Week 13 Chiefs 30.0 25-for-31 286 2 0 1 Week 14 Browns 16.6 18-for-33 239 2 1 0 Week 15 @Buccaneers 24.8 27-for-39 200 4 1 0 Week 16 @Patriots 23.5 40-for-52 375 3 2 0 Week 18 Ravens 11.6 25-for-42 215 1 0 0 Wild Card Ravens 21.3 23-for-32 209 1 0 1 Divisional @Bills 20.8 23-for-36 242 2 0 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 13.8 26-for-41 270 1 2 0

