Joe Mixon is being drafted as the 18th running back off the board in summer drafts after he tallied 179.5 fantasy points last season (13th at his position). For a peek at what we can expect from the Cincinnati Bengals RB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Joe Mixon Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 179.50 168.86 - Overall Rank 41 55 48 Position Rank 13 16 18

Joe Mixon 2022 Stats

Mixon picked up 814 yards rushing (50.9 per game), including seven TDs, a year ago. He tacked on 60 catches for 441 yards (27.6 per game) and two receiving touchdowns.

In his best performance last season, Mixon finished with 51.1 fantasy points -- 22 carries, 153 yards, 4 TDs; 4 receptions, 58 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 9 versus the Carolina Panthers.

Mixon accumulated 3.4 fantasy points -- 8 carries, 19 yards -- in his worst game of the year, Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Joe Mixon 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Steelers 14.5 27 82 0 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 8.3 19 57 0 0 Week 3 @Jets 3.8 12 24 0 0 Week 4 Dolphins 13.4 24 61 1 0 Week 5 @Ravens 8.8 14 78 0 0 Week 6 @Saints 12.8 8 45 0 1 Week 7 Falcons 15.1 17 58 1 0 Week 8 @Browns 5.9 8 27 0 0 Week 9 Panthers 51.1 22 153 4 1 Week 11 @Steelers 6.2 7 20 0 0 Week 14 Browns 10.6 14 96 0 0 Week 15 @Buccaneers 5.4 11 21 0 0 Week 16 @Patriots 10.8 16 65 0 0 Week 18 Ravens 12.8 11 27 1 0 Wild Card Ravens 5.6 11 39 0 0 Divisional @Bills 18.3 20 105 1 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 3.4 8 19 0 0

