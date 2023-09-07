Murray State vs. Louisville: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Louisville Cardinals (1-0) host the FCS Murray State Racers on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. The Cardinals are heavily favored, by 43.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 55.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Louisville vs. Murray State matchup.
Murray State vs. Louisville Game Info
- Date: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ACC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Murray State vs. Louisville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|Murray State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-43.5)
|55.5
|-
|-
|DraftKings
|Louisville (-42.5)
|55
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-43.5)
|54.5
|-
|-
