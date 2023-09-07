Paul Goldschmidt vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (batting .270 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, seven walks and five RBI), battle starter Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Braves.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has an OPS of .825, fueled by an OBP of .367 to go with a slugging percentage of .457. All three of those stats lead St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 26th in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 56th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 89 of 135 games this year (65.9%), with at least two hits on 47 occasions (34.8%).
- In 14.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 45 games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in 22 of those games (16.3%).
- He has scored in 59 games this year (43.7%), including multiple runs in 17 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|65
|.277
|AVG
|.278
|.385
|OBP
|.348
|.462
|SLG
|.452
|25
|XBH
|24
|12
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|36
|80/46
|K/BB
|58/28
|6
|SB
|4
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Braves give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
- Fried gets the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.52, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.