Currently the 13th wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (32nd overall), Tee Higgins put up 146.9 fantasy points last season, ranking him 17th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and stats on the Cincinnati Bengals WR later on in this article.

Tee Higgins Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 146.90 147.09 - Overall Rank 64 70 32 Position Rank 17 11 13

Tee Higgins 2022 Stats

Higgins recorded 1,029 receiving yards on 74 catches with seven scores last year. He produced 64.3 yards per game (on 109 targets).

In his best game last season, Higgins picked up 18.8 fantasy points -- via eight receptions, 128 yards and one touchdown. That was in Week 16 against the New England Patriots.

In what was his worst game of the season, Higgins finished with 0.7 fantasy points -- one reception, seven yards, on seven targets. That was in Week 18 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Tee Higgins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Steelers 2.7 2 2 27 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 13.1 10 6 71 1 Week 3 @Jets 9.3 7 5 93 0 Week 4 Dolphins 18.4 9 7 124 1 Week 6 @Saints 4.7 9 6 47 0 Week 7 Falcons 9.3 7 5 93 0 Week 8 @Browns 10.9 6 3 49 1 Week 9 Panthers 6.0 8 7 60 0 Week 11 @Steelers 14.8 13 9 148 0 Week 12 @Titans 17.4 9 7 114 1 Week 13 Chiefs 9.5 5 3 35 1 Week 15 @Buccaneers 11.3 8 5 33 1 Week 16 @Patriots 18.8 9 8 128 1 Week 18 Ravens 0.7 7 1 7 0 Wild Card Ravens 5.7 6 4 37 0 Divisional @Bills 2.8 4 3 28 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 14.3 11 6 83 1

