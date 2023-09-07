Is Trenton Irwin a player you should be selecting for your fantasy football team this year? To help you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Cincinnati Bengals WR's 2023 fantasy outlook.

Trenton Irwin Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 48.20 30.97 - Overall Rank 241 334 947 Position Rank 90 123 290

Similar Players to Consider

Trenton Irwin 2022 Stats

On 23 targets last season, Irwin grabbed 15 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 14.4 yards per game.

Irwin accumulated 16.5 fantasy points -- three receptions, 45 yards and two touchdowns -- in his best performance last year, in Week 16 versus the New England Patriots.

Irwin picked up 0.5 fantasy points -- one reception, five yards, on two targets -- in his worst game of the year, Week 15 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Trenton Irwin 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 @Browns 2.7 3 2 27 0 Week 9 Panthers 2.5 1 1 14 0 Week 11 @Steelers 10.2 4 3 42 1 Week 12 @Titans 1.6 4 1 16 0 Week 13 Chiefs 1.2 1 1 12 0 Week 14 Browns 11.8 2 2 58 1 Week 15 @Buccaneers 0.5 2 1 5 0 Week 16 @Patriots 16.5 4 3 45 2 Week 18 Ravens 1.2 2 1 12 0 Divisional @Bills 1.3 2 1 13 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 0.6 2 1 6 0

