On Thursday, Willson Contreras (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Braves.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Max Fried

Max Fried TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .254 with 26 doubles, 17 home runs and 46 walks.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 88th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 70th in slugging.

In 58.3% of his 115 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 14 games this season (12.2%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 40 games this year (34.8%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 57 .260 AVG .248 .345 OBP .350 .445 SLG .446 21 XBH 22 8 HR 9 26 RBI 32 51/21 K/BB 57/25 5 SB 1

