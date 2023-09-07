Willson Contreras vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Thursday, Willson Contreras (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Braves.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .254 with 26 doubles, 17 home runs and 46 walks.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 88th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 36th and he is 70th in slugging.
- In 58.3% of his 115 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 14 games this season (12.2%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this year (34.8%), including multiple runs in nine games.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|57
|.260
|AVG
|.248
|.345
|OBP
|.350
|.445
|SLG
|.446
|21
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|32
|51/21
|K/BB
|57/25
|5
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9 to lead MLB.
- The Braves' 3.88 team ERA ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Fried gets the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 63 strikeouts through 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 2.52 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.
