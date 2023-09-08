The Cincinnati Reds (73-69) host the St. Louis Cardinals (61-79) in NL Central action, at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Andrew Abbott (8-4) to the mound, while Drew Rom (0-2) will answer the bell for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Abbott - CIN (8-4, 3.22 ERA) vs Rom - STL (0-2, 7.24 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Drew Rom

Rom (0-2 with a 7.24 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his fourth of the season.

In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander went 4 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.24, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .310 against him.

Rom will try to collect his second outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.4 innings per appearance.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

The Reds' Abbott (8-4) will make his 18th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed four hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 17 games this season with an ERA of 3.22, a 2.89 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.200.

He has earned a quality start nine times in 17 starts this season.

Abbott has made 13 starts of five or more innings in 17 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Andrew Abbott vs. Cardinals

The Cardinals have scored 641 runs this season, which ranks 16th in MLB. They are batting .254 for the campaign with 194 home runs, ninth in the league.

The left-hander has faced the Cardinals one time this season, allowing them to go 5-for-21 in 5 2/3 innings.

