Danielle Collins will begin the San Diego Open in San Diego, California against Louisa Chirico in the round of 32. She was knocked off by Elise Mertens in the round of 64 of the US Open (her most recent tournament). Collins' odds are +1200 to take home the trophy from Barnes Tennis Center.

Collins at the 2023 San Diego Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 8-16

September 8-16 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Collins' Next Match

In the round of 32 of the San Diego Open, on Tuesday, September 12 (at 1:00 PM ET), Collins will play Chirico.

Collins Stats

Collins last played on August 30, 2023, a 6-3, 6-7, 1-6 defeat by No. 32-ranked Mertens in the Round of 64 of the US Open.

Through 17 tournaments over the past 12 months, Collins has gone 22-17 and has yet to win a title.

In 14 hard-court tournaments over the past 12 months, Collins is 21-14 in matches.

Collins has played 22.7 games per match in her 39 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces.

In her 35 matches on a hard surface over the past 12 months, Collins has averaged 22.5 games.

Over the past year, Collins has been victorious in 34.0% of her return games and 69.5% of her service games.

On hard courts, Collins, over the past year, has claimed 69.4% of her service games and 35.6% of her return games.

