Lars Nootbaar -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Carson Spiers on the hill, on September 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Reds.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Carson Spiers
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is hitting .274 with 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 59 walks.
  • Nootbaar has recorded a hit in 63 of 96 games this season (65.6%), including 25 multi-hit games (26.0%).
  • In 12.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 33 games this year (34.4%), Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (8.3%) he had two or more.
  • He has scored in 48 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 48
.254 AVG .293
.359 OBP .393
.405 SLG .486
12 XBH 22
7 HR 6
19 RBI 22
36/30 K/BB 45/29
4 SB 5

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Reds have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds give up the third-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Reds will look to Spiers (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
