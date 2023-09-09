In the matchup between the Mercer Bears and Morehead State Eagles on Saturday, September 9 at 7:00 PM, our projection system expects the Bears to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Morehead State vs. Mercer Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Mercer (-44.9) 60.1 Mercer 52, Morehead State 8

Week 2 Pioneer League Predictions

Eagles vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Mercer 12.0 40.0 -- -- 7.0 73.0 Morehead State 37.0 35.0 37.0 35.0 -- --

