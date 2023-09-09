The Mercer Bears (1-1) go on the road to take on the Morehead State Eagles (1-0) at Five Star Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Mercer is averaging 260.0 yards per game offensively this season (82nd in the FCS), and is allowing 457.5 yards per game (87th) on defense. Morehead State has been excelling on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering just 0.0 total yards per contest (best). On offense, it ranks 29th by posting 424.0 total yards per game.

Morehead State vs. Mercer Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Macon, Georgia

Macon, Georgia Venue: Five Star Stadium

Morehead State vs. Mercer Key Statistics

Morehead State Mercer 424.0 (38th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.0 (18th) 0.0 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 457.5 (121st) 188.0 (32nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131.5 (57th) 236.0 (32nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 128.5 (91st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (114th) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (16th)

Morehead State Stats Leaders

Carter Cravens has been a dual threat for Morehead State this season. He has 236 passing yards (236.0 per game) while completing 65.6% of his passes. He's thrown three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 82 yards (82.0 ypg) on 11 carries.

James Louis has compiled 72 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown, while also catching two passes for 25 yards.

Nate Boehm has hauled in 56 receiving yards on four receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Chance Harris has caught two passes and compiled 42 receiving yards (42.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Ryan Upp's five catches (on five targets) have netted him 41 yards (41.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy leads Mercer with 253 yards (126.5 ypg) on 28-of-46 passing with one touchdown and one interception this season. He also has 80 rushing yards on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Al Wooten II has 82 rushing yards on 20 carries.

Ty James' team-high 86 yards as a receiver have come on eight catches (out of nine targets) with one touchdown.

Devron Harper has hauled in eight receptions totaling 70 yards so far this campaign.

Travion Solomon has hauled in three receptions for 23 yards, an average of 11.5 yards per game.

