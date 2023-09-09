Paul Goldschmidt -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Carson Spiers on the mound, on September 9 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Carson Spiers
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

  • Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .367, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .453.
  • Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 31st in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
  • In 65.7% of his games this season (90 of 137), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in 47 of those games (34.3%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 19 games this season, he has homered (13.9%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 45 games this year (32.8%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (16.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
  • He has scored at least once 60 times this year (43.8%), including 18 games with multiple runs (13.1%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
70 GP 67
.277 AVG .274
.385 OBP .348
.462 SLG .444
25 XBH 24
12 HR 11
37 RBI 36
80/46 K/BB 62/30
6 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.77).
  • Reds pitchers combine to surrender 200 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • The Reds will look to Spiers (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
