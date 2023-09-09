Richie Palacios vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Richie Palacios is back in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against Carson Spiers and the Cincinnati RedsSeptember 9 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last action (on September 3 against the Pirates) he went 2-for-4.
Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Carson Spiers
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Richie Palacios At The Plate
- Palacios has two doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .353.
- Palacios has reached base via a hit in eight games this year (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- He has homered in one of 12 games, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this year (33.3%), Palacios has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in one of 12 games.
Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|.300
|AVG
|.429
|.300
|OBP
|.467
|.350
|SLG
|.714
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|2/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.77).
- The Reds give up the third-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.4 per game).
- Spiers (0-0) starts for the Reds, his second this season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
