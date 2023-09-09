Tommy Edman vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.303 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Carson Spiers and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Carson Spiers
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .246 with 23 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks.
- Edman has gotten a hit in 68 of 115 games this year (59.1%), with multiple hits on 24 occasions (20.9%).
- He has homered in 9.6% of his games in 2023 (11 of 115), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Edman has picked up an RBI in 27 games this season (23.5%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (7.8%).
- He has scored in 46 games this season (40.0%), including 12 multi-run games (10.4%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|53
|.264
|AVG
|.226
|.320
|OBP
|.299
|.396
|SLG
|.432
|14
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|18
|34/14
|K/BB
|38/18
|15
|SB
|9
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.77).
- The Reds surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds will look to Spiers (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
