With the college football season heading into Week 2, the slate includes 14 games that feature teams from the AAC. To make sure you don't miss any of the action, review the piece below for info on how to watch.

AAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Wagner Seahawks at Navy Midshipmen 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Texas State Bobcats at UTSA Roadrunners 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Ole Miss Rebels at Tulane Green Wave 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) Marshall Thundering Herd at East Carolina Pirates 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Washington Huskies 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo) SMU Mustangs at Oklahoma Sooners 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Ohio Bobcats at Florida Atlantic Owls 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UAB Blazers at Georgia Southern Eagles 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Texas Mean Green at Florida International Panthers 6:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Florida A&M Rattlers at South Florida Bulls 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Houston Cougars at Rice Owls 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 NFL Network (Live stream on Fubo) Memphis Tigers at Arkansas State Red Wolves 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Charlotte 49ers at Maryland Terrapins 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 NBC (Live stream on Fubo) Temple Owls at Rutgers Scarlet Knights 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 BTN (Live stream on Fubo)

