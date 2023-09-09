As we roll into Week 2 of the college football season, there are 13 games involving teams from the Sun Belt on the docket. For info on how to watch all of the action, read on.

Sun Belt Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Troy Trojans at Kansas State Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) James Madison Dukes at Virginia Cavaliers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Texas State Bobcats at UTSA Roadrunners 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Marshall Thundering Herd at East Carolina Pirates 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) SE Louisiana Lions at South Alabama Jaguars 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Appalachian State Mountaineers at North Carolina Tar Heels 5:15 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Old Dominion Monarchs 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UAB Blazers at Georgia Southern Eagles 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UConn Huskies at Georgia State Panthers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Memphis Tigers at Arkansas State Red Wolves 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lamar Cardinals at UL Monroe Warhawks 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Florida State Seminoles 8:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)

