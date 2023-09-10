At Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, September 10, the Cincinnati Bengals meet the Cleveland Browns, starting at 1:00 PM ET. The Bengals should be victorious, based on our computer model -- continue reading to find more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

The Bengals compiled 360.5 yards per game on offense last season (eighth in NFL), and they ranked 16th on the other side of the ball with 335.7 yards allowed per game. The Browns averaged 21.2 points per game on offense last season, which ranked them 18th in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, they ranked 20th, giving up 22.4 points per contest.

Bengals vs. Browns Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Bengals (-2) Under (47.5) Bengals 27, Browns 18

Bengals Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bengals a 56.5% chance to win.

Cincinnati put together a 12-2-1 ATS record last year.

The Bengals were 9-3-1 ATS last season when playing as at least 2-point favorites.

Cincinnati games hit the over six out of 16 times last season.

Bengals games last season posted an average total of 44.8, which is 2.7 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Browns Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Browns.

Cleveland compiled a 7-9-0 record against the spread last season.

The Browns covered the spread twice when an underdog by 2 points or more last year (in six opportunities).

Last year, eight Cleveland games hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 4.3 points higher than the average scoring total for Browns games last season (43.2).

Bengals vs. Browns 2022 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Cincinnati 26.1 20.1 28.7 18 24.1 21.8 Cleveland 21.2 22.4 22.5 20.8 20.1 23.9

