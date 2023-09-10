Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will visit Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, in a matchup featuring two of the best offensive players in football last season.

Check out player props for the top contributors in this contest between the Bengals and the Browns.

Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds

Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +550

Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +220

Nick Chubb Touchdown Odds

Chubb Odds to Score First TD: +490

Chubb Odds to Score Anytime TD: +185

More Bengals Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Tyler Boyd - - 32.5 (0) Chase Brown - - - Joe Burrow 260.5 (0) 9.5 (0) - Ja'Marr Chase - - 77.5 (0) Chris Evans - - - Tee Higgins - - 57.5 (0) Andrei Iosivas - - - Trenton Irwin - - - Charlie Jones - - - Joe Mixon - 56.5 (0) 19.5 (0) Drew Sample - - - Irvin Smith Jr. - - - Mitchell Wilcox - - - Trayveon Williams - - -

More Browns Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Nick Chubb - 80.5 (0) 13.5 (0) David Njoku - - 33.5 (0) Deshaun Watson 235.5 (0) 22.5 (0) - Jordan Akins - - - Marquise Goodwin - - - Amari Cooper - - 58.5 (0) Jerome Ford - - - Harrison Bryant - - - Donovan Peoples-Jones - - 34.5 (0) Elijah Moore - - 31.5 (0) David Bell - - - Pierre Strong Jr. - - - Cedric Tillman - - -

