Spencer Steer and Paul Goldschmidt will be among the star attractions when the Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, at Great American Ball Park.

Cardinals vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 196 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

St. Louis ranks 10th in the majors with a .428 team slugging percentage.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .254 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

St. Louis ranks 16th in the majors with 654 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .329 this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Cardinals rank 12th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis strikes out just 7.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.70 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined 1.451 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Miles Mikolas (7-10) to the mound for his 31st start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third quality start in a row.

Mikolas will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

In 30 appearances this season, he has finished five without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/5/2023 Braves W 10-6 Away Miles Mikolas Mike Soroka 9/6/2023 Braves W 11-6 Away Dakota Hudson Spencer Strider 9/7/2023 Braves L 8-5 Away Adam Wainwright Max Fried 9/8/2023 Reds W 9-4 Away Drew Rom Andrew Abbott 9/9/2023 Reds W 4-3 Away Zack Thompson Carson Spiers 9/10/2023 Reds - Away Miles Mikolas Hunter Greene 9/11/2023 Orioles - Away Dakota Hudson Dean Kremer 9/12/2023 Orioles - Away Adam Wainwright Dean Kremer 9/13/2023 Orioles - Away Drew Rom Kyle Bradish 9/15/2023 Phillies - Home Zack Thompson Aaron Nola 9/16/2023 Phillies - Home Miles Mikolas Ranger Suárez

