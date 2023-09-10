Cincinnati Bengals receiver Irvin Smith Jr. has a tough matchup in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Cleveland Browns. The Browns conceded the fifth-fewest passing yards last season, 196.2 per game.

On a per-game basis, Smith tallied 22.8 receiving yards on 4.5 targets a season ago.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Smith and the Bengals with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Smith vs. the Browns

Smith vs the Browns (since 2021): No games

No games Against Cleveland last season, five players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.

The Browns allowed 19 players to secure a touchdown pass against them last season.

Looking at pass defense, Cleveland allowed one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.

The Browns were the NFL's fifth-ranked defense against the pass last year. They surrendered 196.2 passing yards per game.

The Browns allowed 20 TDs in the passing game last year (1.2 per game) to rank fifth among NFL defenses.

Watch Bengals vs Browns on Fubo!

Irvin Smith Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Smith with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Smith Receiving Insights

In three of his seven games (42.9%) last season, Smith hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.

He was targeted on 36 passes last season, averaging 5.1 yards per target.

In two of eight games last year, Smith had a receiving touchdown. But he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Smith's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 9/11/2022 Week 1 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/19/2022 Week 2 8 TAR / 5 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 9/25/2022 Week 3 6 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/2/2022 Week 4 4 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/9/2022 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 10/16/2022 Week 6 4 TAR / 4 REC / 7 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/30/2022 Week 8 4 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 1/8/2023 Week 18 3 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 1/15/2023 Wild Card 2 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.