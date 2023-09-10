Irvin Smith Jr. Week 1 Preview vs. the Browns
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Irvin Smith Jr. has a tough matchup in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Cleveland Browns. The Browns conceded the fifth-fewest passing yards last season, 196.2 per game.
On a per-game basis, Smith tallied 22.8 receiving yards on 4.5 targets a season ago.
Smith vs. the Browns
- Smith vs the Browns (since 2021): No games
- Against Cleveland last season, five players put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game.
- The Browns allowed 19 players to secure a touchdown pass against them last season.
- Looking at pass defense, Cleveland allowed one player to catch at least two touchdown passes against it last year.
- The Browns were the NFL's fifth-ranked defense against the pass last year. They surrendered 196.2 passing yards per game.
- The Browns allowed 20 TDs in the passing game last year (1.2 per game) to rank fifth among NFL defenses.
Irvin Smith Jr. Receiving Props vs. the Browns
- Receiving Yards: 26.5 (-115)
Smith Receiving Insights
- In three of his seven games (42.9%) last season, Smith hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.
- He was targeted on 36 passes last season, averaging 5.1 yards per target.
- In two of eight games last year, Smith had a receiving touchdown. But he had no games with multiple receiving TDs.
Smith's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Packers
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Eagles
|9/19/2022
|Week 2
|8 TAR / 5 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Lions
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|6 TAR / 2 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Saints
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bears
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 7 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cardinals
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bears
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|1/15/2023
|Wild Card
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
