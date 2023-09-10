With the Cincinnati Bengals playing the Cleveland Browns in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Irvin Smith Jr. a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Irvin Smith Jr. score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24 if he scores a TD)

Last season Smith saw 36 targets and converted them into 25 catches for 182 yards and two TDs (22.8 yards per contest).

Smith had a touchdown catch twice last season out of eight games played. However, he did not have multiple TD receptions in either of those contests.

Irvin Smith Jr. Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 2 0 0 0 Week 2 @Eagles 8 5 36 1 Week 3 Lions 6 2 32 0 Week 4 @Saints 4 3 23 0 Week 5 Bears 5 4 42 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 4 4 7 1 Week 8 Cardinals 4 4 28 0 Week 18 @Bears 3 3 14 0 Wild Card Giants 2 1 3 1

