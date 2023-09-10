Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has a good matchup in their season opener (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Cleveland Browns. The Browns allowed the eighth-most rushing yards last year, 135 per game.

Mixon took 210 carries for 814 yards rushing a year ago (58.1 per game) and scored seven TDs. He also caught 60 passes for 441 yards (31.5 per game) with two touchdowns through the air.

Mixon vs. the Browns

Mixon vs the Browns (since 2021): 3 GP / 62.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 62.3 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD In terms of run D, the Browns allowed three players to put up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Cleveland gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 20 players last season.

The Browns gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to two players last year.

The Browns had the 25th-ranked run defense in the NFL after conceding 135 rushing yards per game last season.

The Browns conceded 22 rushing touchdowns a season ago, which ranked 29th in league play.

Joe Mixon Rushing Props vs. the Browns

Rushing Yards: 56.5 (-111)

Mixon Rushing Insights

Mixon went over his rushing yards total in 35.7% of his opportunities (five of 14 games) last season.

The Bengals called a pass on 60.5% of their plays from scrimmage last season while staying on the ground 39.5% of the time. Their offense was eighth in the league in points scored.

Mixon had a rushing touchdown in four of 14 games last season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

Mixon's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Steelers 9/11/2022 Week 1 27 ATT / 82 YDS / 0 TDs 9 TAR / 7 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 9/18/2022 Week 2 19 ATT / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/25/2022 Week 3 12 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 7 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/29/2022 Week 4 24 ATT / 61 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/9/2022 Week 5 14 ATT / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/16/2022 Week 6 8 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 23 YDS / 1 TD vs. Falcons 10/23/2022 Week 7 17 ATT / 58 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/31/2022 Week 8 8 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 9 TAR / 7 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/6/2022 Week 9 22 ATT / 153 YDS / 4 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 58 YDS / 1 TD at Steelers 11/20/2022 Week 11 7 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 42 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/11/2022 Week 14 14 ATT / 96 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/18/2022 Week 15 11 ATT / 21 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 5 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/24/2022 Week 16 16 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs 9 TAR / 7 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 1/8/2023 Week 18 11 ATT / 27 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 1/15/2023 Wild Card 11 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 1/22/2023 Divisional 20 ATT / 105 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 8 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.