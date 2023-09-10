When Joe Mixon suits up for the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 1 matchup versus the Cleveland Browns (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Joe Mixon score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

During last year's campaign, Mixon compiled 814 yards rushing and seven TDs on the ground in addition to 441 receiving yards and two touchdowns as a receiver.

He scored a rushing touchdown in four of 14 games last season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

He had a touchdown catch twice last season out of 14 games played. However, he did not have multiple TD receptions in either of those contests.

Joe Mixon Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Steelers 27 82 0 7 63 0 Week 2 @Cowboys 19 57 0 3 26 0 Week 3 @Jets 12 24 0 3 14 0 Week 4 Dolphins 24 61 1 4 13 0 Week 5 @Ravens 14 78 0 3 10 0 Week 6 @Saints 8 45 0 4 23 1 Week 7 Falcons 17 58 1 3 33 0 Week 8 @Browns 8 27 0 7 32 0 Week 9 Panthers 22 153 4 4 58 1 Week 11 @Steelers 7 20 0 3 42 0 Week 14 Browns 14 96 0 2 10 0 Week 15 @Buccaneers 11 21 0 5 33 0 Week 16 @Patriots 16 65 0 7 43 0 Week 18 Ravens 11 27 1 5 41 0 Wild Card Ravens 11 39 0 3 17 0 Divisional @Bills 20 105 1 2 18 0 Championship Game @Chiefs 8 19 0 3 15 0

