Lars Nootbaar vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Lars Nootbaar (.389 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Hunter Greene and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Reds.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Reds Player Props
|Cardinals vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is hitting .274 with 21 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 60 walks.
- Nootbaar has gotten at least one hit in 66.0% of his games this season (64 of 97), with multiple hits 25 times (25.8%).
- In 12 games this year, he has gone deep (12.4%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).
- In 35.1% of his games this season, Nootbaar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.2%.
- He has scored in 49 games this season (50.5%), including 13 multi-run games (13.4%).
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|49
|.254
|AVG
|.292
|.359
|OBP
|.394
|.405
|SLG
|.486
|12
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|23
|36/30
|K/BB
|46/30
|4
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.76 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 201 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Greene (3-6 with a 4.75 ERA and 114 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday, Aug. 30 against the San Francisco Giants, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 4.75 ERA and 12 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
