For the Tennessee Titans' upcoming Week 1 matchup against the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, September 10, Derrick Henry (+550) is among the favorites to tally the first TD of the game. Which other players have good odds to get into the end zone first? We have a full list below.

Saints vs. Titans First TD Odds

Saints Players First TD Odds Jamaal Williams +900 Chris Olave +1000 Michael Thomas +1100 Titans Players First TD Odds Derrick Henry +550 DeAndre Hopkins +1200 Treylon Burks +1600

Which Team Will Score the First TD?

Saints to Score First TD Titans to Score First TD -140 +105

The Saints played 17 games last season, registering the first touchdown in eight of them.

Of those eight games in which New Orleans scored the first touchdown last season, five contests started with a passing TD, and three game began with a rushing score.

As far as TDs scored per game, the Saints ranked 18th in the league last season, averaging 2.2 touchdowns per contest.

The Titans scored the first touchdown of the game 11 times last season out of 17 games played.

In those 11 games where the Titans scored the first TD last season, eight contests started with a passing touchdown, and three game opened with a rushing score.

In terms of total TDs, the Titans scored two touchdowns per game last season, which ranked 24th in the league.

Saints vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

