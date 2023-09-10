Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins has a tough matchup in their season opener (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Cleveland Browns. The Browns allowed the fifth-fewest passing yards last year, 196.2 per game.

Higgins piled up 1,029 receiving yards on 74 catches with seven scores last year. He put up 73.5 yards per game (on 109 targets).

Higgins vs. the Browns

Higgins vs the Browns (since 2021): 2 GP / 63.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 63.5 REC YPG / REC TD Through the air, Cleveland allowed more than 100 receiving yards to five players last season.

In terms of pass defense, the Browns allowed a touchdown reception to 19 players last season.

Cleveland gave up at least two receiving touchdowns through the air to one player last season.

The 196.2 passing yards the Browns gave up on average per game a season ago made them the NFL's fifth-ranked defense against the pass.

The Browns' defense was ranked fifth in the league at 1.2 passing TDs conceded per game last season.

Tee Higgins Receiving Props vs. the Browns

Receiving Yards: 59.5 (-115)

Higgins Receiving Insights

In seven of his 14 games last season (50.0%), Higgins went over on receiving yards prop bets.

He was targeted on 109 pass attempts last season, averaging 9.4 yards per target (14th in league).

Higgins had a receiving touchdown in seven of 14 games last season, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Higgins' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Steelers 9/11/2022 Week 1 2 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 9/18/2022 Week 2 10 TAR / 6 REC / 71 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 9/25/2022 Week 3 7 TAR / 5 REC / 93 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/29/2022 Week 4 9 TAR / 7 REC / 124 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/16/2022 Week 6 9 TAR / 6 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 10/23/2022 Week 7 7 TAR / 5 REC / 93 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 10/31/2022 Week 8 6 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/6/2022 Week 9 8 TAR / 7 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/20/2022 Week 11 13 TAR / 9 REC / 148 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/27/2022 Week 12 9 TAR / 7 REC / 114 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 12/4/2022 Week 13 5 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/18/2022 Week 15 8 TAR / 5 REC / 33 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/24/2022 Week 16 9 TAR / 8 REC / 128 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 1/8/2023 Week 18 7 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 1/15/2023 Wild Card 6 TAR / 4 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bills 1/22/2023 Divisional 4 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 1/29/2023 Conf. Championship 11 TAR / 6 REC / 83 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

