The Tennessee Titans (0-0) will look to upset the New Orleans Saints (0-0) on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at Caesars Superdome. The Saints are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the contest is 41.5 points.

This week's matchup that pits the Saints against the Titans is a great opportunity to make some live bets while you watch the action.

Titans vs. Saints Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter last season, the Titans led eight times, were losing three times, and were knotted up six times.

The Titans' offense averaged 4.9 points in the first quarter last year. On the other side of the ball, they gave up 3.4 points on average in the first quarter.

Last season, the Saints were winning after the first quarter in eight games, were losing after the first quarter in seven games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in two games .

Looking at the first quarter last season, New Orleans averaged 4.2 points on offense (15th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 3.4 points on defense (sixth-ranked).

2nd Quarter

The Titans won the second quarter in eight games last year, were outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they tied in the second quarter in three games.

In the second quarter last season, the Titans averaged 6.7 points on offense (17th-ranked) and allowed an average of 6.5 points on defense (ninth-ranked).

Last year, the Saints outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games, lost the second quarter in six games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

In the second quarter last year, New Orleans scored an average of 6.1 points on offense (23rd-ranked) and gave up an average of 5.2 points on defense (fifth-ranked).

3rd Quarter

The Titans won the third quarter in four games last year, were outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and tied the third quarter in five games.

In the third quarter last season, the Titans averaged 3.8 points on offense and allowed an average of 5.8 points on defense.

Out of 17 games last season, the Saints outscored their opponent in the third quarter six times, were outscored seven times, and tied four times.

In the third quarter last year, New Orleans averaged 4.6 points scored on offense (17th-ranked). On defense, it allowed an average of 3.4 points (sixth-ranked) in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

The Titans won the fourth quarter in five games last season, lost that quarter in nine games, and were knotted up in that quarter in three games.

The Titans' offense averaged 2.6 points in the fourth quarter last season. On the other side of the ball, they gave up 4.9 points on average in that quarter.

In the Saints' 17 games last year, they won the fourth quarter four times, lost 10 times, and tied three times.

New Orleans averaged 5.7 points scored on offense in the fourth quarter last season. On defense, it surrendered an average of 7.1 points in the fourth quarter.

Titans vs. Saints Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half last season, the Titans were winning eight times, were behind seven times, and were tied two times.

The Titans' offense averaged 11.6 points in the first half last year. On defense, they surrendered 9.8 points on average in the first half.

Last year, the Saints led after the first half in nine games (3-6 in those contests), were losing after the first half in seven games (4-3), and were knotted up after the first half in one game (0-1).

New Orleans posted an average of 10.4 points on offense in the first half last year and gave up an average of 8.6 points on defense.

2nd Half

The Titans won the second half in four games last year, lost the second half in 12 games, and tied in the second half in one game.

Offensively, the Titans averaged 6.4 points in the second half last year (32nd-ranked). They gave up 10.7 points on average in the second half (17th-ranked) on defense.

Last year, the Saints won the second half in nine games, and they lost the second half in eight games.

In the second half last season, New Orleans averaged 10.3 points on offense (17th-ranked). On defense, it surrendered an average of 10.5 points in the second half (15th-ranked).

