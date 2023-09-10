The Tennessee Titans (0-0) hit the road to take on the New Orleans Saints (0-0) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, September 10, 2023.

How to Watch Saints vs. Titans

When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

Titans Insights (2022)

The Titans averaged just 2.8 fewer points per game (17.5) than the Saints gave up (20.3) last season.

The Titans averaged just 18 fewer yards per game (296.8) than the Saints allowed (314.8) per matchup last season.

Last year Tennessee ran for just 5.1 fewer yards (125.4) than New Orleans allowed per contest (130.5).

The Titans turned the ball over nine more times (23 total) than the Saints forced turnovers (14) last season.

Titans Away Performance (2022)

The Titans' average points scored away from home a season ago (17) was lower than their overall average (17.5). But their average points allowed away from home (21.6) was higher than overall (21.1).

The Titans' average yards gained (274.1) and allowed (348.3) on the road were both lower than their overall averages of 296.8 and 351.6, respectively.

Tennessee racked up 135.6 passing yards per game in road games (35.8 less than its overall average), and conceded 290.8 on the road (16 more than overall).

The Titans' average yards rushing away from home (138.6) were higher than their overall average (125.4). And their average yards allowed in road games (57.6) were lower than overall (76.9).

The Titans' offensive third-down percentage in away games last year (32.8%) was lower than their overall average (36.5%). And their defensive third-down percentage in road games (35.3%) was higher than overall (34.2%).

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at New Orleans - CBS 9/17/2023 Los Angeles - CBS 9/24/2023 at Cleveland - CBS 10/1/2023 Cincinnati - FOX

