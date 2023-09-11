At +1300, the Cincinnati Bengals are No. 6 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 11.

Bengals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC North: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1300

Cincinnati Betting Insights

Cincinnati went 12-2-1 ATS last season.

Last season, six Bengals games hit the over.

Cincinnati ranked eighth in total offense (360.5 yards per game) and 16th in total defense (335.7 yards allowed per game) last season.

Last year the Bengals were 6-1 at home and 6-3 away.

Cincinnati won once as an underdog (1-1) a year ago, and went 11-2 as the favored team.

In the AFC North the Bengals were 3-3, and in the conference overall they went 8-3.

Bengals Impact Players

Joe Burrow had 35 TD passes and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year, completing 68.3% of his throws for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game).

In addition, Burrow ran for 257 yards and five TDs.

Joe Mixon rushed for 814 yards (58.1 per game) and seven touchdowns in 14 games.

In addition, Mixon had 60 catches for 441 yards and two touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase scored nine TDs, hauling in 87 balls for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game).

In the passing game, Tee Higgins scored seven TDs, hauling in 74 balls for 1,029 yards (73.5 per game).

In 15 games last year, Logan Wilson registered 2.5 sacks to go with 3.0 TFL, 123 tackles, and one interception.

Bengals Player Futures

2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Browns L 24-3 +2200 2 September 17 Ravens - +1600 3 September 25 Rams - +6600 4 October 1 @ Titans - +10000 5 October 8 @ Cardinals - +50000 6 October 15 Seahawks - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ 49ers - +750 9 November 5 Bills - +850 10 November 12 Texans - +30000 11 November 16 @ Ravens - +1600 12 November 26 Steelers - +6600 13 December 4 @ Jaguars - +2200 14 December 10 Colts - +15000 15 December 17 Vikings - +5000 16 December 23 @ Steelers - +6600 17 December 31 @ Chiefs - +700 18 January 7 Browns - +2200

