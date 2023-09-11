In the series opener on Monday, September 11, Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles (90-52) match up with Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (63-80). The first pitch will be thrown at 6:35 PM ET at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Bookmakers list the Orioles as -165 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Cardinals +140 moneyline odds to win. The contest's over/under has been listed at 9.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Probable Pitchers: Dean Kremer - BAL (12-5, 4.07 ERA) vs Dakota Hudson - STL (6-1, 4.43 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 69 times this season and won 49, or 71%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, the Orioles have a 22-5 record (winning 81.5% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for Baltimore.

The Orioles were the moneyline favorite in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Baltimore and its opponents combined to hit the over nine times.

The Cardinals have won in 27, or 43.5%, of the 62 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Cardinals have a win-loss record of 4-5 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Cardinals vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Tommy Edman 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+225) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Nolan Gorman 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 21st 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

