Paul Goldschmidt vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, September 11 at 6:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .366, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .450.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 65th in the league in slugging.
- Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 65.2% of his games this year (90 of 138), with at least two hits 47 times (34.1%).
- Looking at the 138 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 19 of them (13.8%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 32.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 43.5% of his games this year (60 of 138), with two or more runs 18 times (13.0%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|68
|.277
|AVG
|.270
|.385
|OBP
|.345
|.462
|SLG
|.438
|25
|XBH
|24
|12
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|36
|80/46
|K/BB
|64/31
|6
|SB
|4
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 160 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in baseball.
- The Orioles are sending Kremer (12-5) to the mound to make his 29th start of the season. He is 12-5 with a 4.07 ERA and 139 strikeouts through 154 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed 4 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (4.07), 37th in WHIP (1.287), and 34th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
