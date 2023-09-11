Paul Goldschmidt, with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the hill, September 11 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .366, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .450.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 39th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 65th in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 65.2% of his games this year (90 of 138), with at least two hits 47 times (34.1%).

Looking at the 138 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 19 of them (13.8%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 32.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 15.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 43.5% of his games this year (60 of 138), with two or more runs 18 times (13.0%).

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 68 .277 AVG .270 .385 OBP .345 .462 SLG .438 25 XBH 24 12 HR 11 37 RBI 36 80/46 K/BB 64/31 6 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings