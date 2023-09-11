On Monday, Tommy Edman (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has 23 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks while batting .249.

Edman has picked up a hit in 59.0% of his 117 games this year, with more than one hit in 21.4% of them.

He has hit a home run in 9.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.1% of his games this year, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 39.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 55 .264 AVG .232 .320 OBP .302 .396 SLG .429 14 XBH 25 6 HR 6 27 RBI 18 34/14 K/BB 41/18 15 SB 9

